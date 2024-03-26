TL;DR

Binance will add new trading pairs and introduce bot services to improve user experience, focusing on certain meme coins.

The service expansion excludes users from the USA, Canada, Japan, and several other regions.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange will expand the list of services offered on Binance Spot “to enhance users’ trading experience.”

It will add the following pairs BONK/USDC, FLOKI/USDC, FTM/USDC, MKR/TRY, RAY/TRY, and RNDR/BRL trading pairs on March 27. Additionally, Binance will enable trading bot services for the aforementioned from the same date.

However, the upcoming options will be available only to eligible users. The company clarified that clients based in the USA (and its territories), Canada, Japan, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, Syria, Netherlands, and any non-government-controlled areas of Ukraine won’t be able to participate in spot trading.

Some of the pairs introduced by Binance allow traders to dive deeper into the meme coin niche by dealing with popular assets such as Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Bonk Inu (BONK). The prices of both tokens have been booming in the past month.

Others are focused on the Turkish lira, providing locals with a chance to hop on the cryptocurrency bandwagon. The nation copes with severe financial issues, including the collapse of its national currency, which might explain why Turks have shown a great interest for digital assets in the last few years.

This is not the first similar amendment announced by the firm since the beginning of the month. It added the trading pairs PEPE/FDUSD, UNI/FDUSD, OM/TRY, PIXEL/USDC, STRK/USDC, and THETA/TRY on Binance Spot, while Floki Inu (FLOKI) and 16 other altcoins were introduced as new loanable assets on Binance Loans.