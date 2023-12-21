TL;DR

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume – Binance – expanded its support toward the Solana memecoin Bonk Inu (BONK).

The marketplace will allow Trading Bots services for the following trading pairs: BONK/USDT and 1000SATS/USDT from December 21.

The latest interaction from Binance comes shortly after the company listed the asset on its platform, thus possibly contributing to BONK’s astronomical price rise.

Despite the plunge in the past few days, the memecoin’s valuation is still a whopping 300% up on a monthly basis, whereas its market capitalization is well above the $1 billion mark.

Besides announcing further support for BONK, Binance will also open trading for three spot trading pairs: BLZ/FDUSD, RARE/TRY, and VANRY/TRY.

Two of those focus on the Turkish lira (TRY), giving Turks the chance to dive deeper into the world of crypto. Locals have been greatly intrigued by the digital asset sector in the past few years, partially due to the collapse of their national currency and the disturbing condition of the domestic economy.