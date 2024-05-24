TL;DR

Binance added new trading pairs and trading bot services, including PEPE/EURO.

The company will remove certain trading and margin pairs by the end of May, advising users to close positions to avoid losses.

The Latest Updates

Binance – the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – continues implementing changes on its platform to enhance user experience and respond to recent market trends. Most recently, it expanded the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot with the following pairs: PEPE/EURO, AR/FDUSD, ENA/EUR, REZ/USDC, and TRB/FDUSD.

Additionally, the company enabled trading bots services for PEPE/EURO, BB/USDT, NOT/USDT, AR/FDUSD, ENA/EUR, PEPE/EUR, REZ/USDC, and TRB/FDUSD.

Showing further support for PEPE coincides with the meme coin’s impressive rally as of late. The asset’s price recently hit an all-time high, with its market capitalization surpassing the $6 billion mark. Currently, PEPE is the third-biggest token in its realm and the 24th-largest cryptocurrency.

Besides adding new trading pairs to its platform, Binance also announced it will remove some existing ones. INJ/TUSD, MEME/TUSD, SNX/ETH, and SYN/BTC will no longer be available from May 24.

The firm’s margin trading program will undergo some changes, too. MDX/BTC, SEI/TUSD, SUI/TUSD ALPACA/BTC, ARKM/TUSD, CHESS/BTC, MDX/BTC, SEI/TUSD, and SUI/TUSD will be delisted on May 31.

“Please note that users will not be able to update their positions during the delisting process, and they are strongly advised to close their positions and/or transfer their assets from Margin Wallets to Spot Wallets prior to the cessation of margin trading at 2024-05-31 06:00 (UTC). Binance will not be responsible for any potential losses,” the company warned.

Previous Binance Announcements

The exchange launched numerous updates on its platform in the past few months. In April, it included the XRP/JPY, SHIB/JPY, ADA/JPY, and SOL/JPY trading pairs on Binance Spot and simplified operations for Mexican users by introducing a direct pair between USDT and MXN.

Earlier this month, Binance added Holo (HOT), Jito (JTO), Manta Network (MANTA), MANTRA (OM), NFPrompt (NFP), and Portal (PORTAL) as new loanable assets on Binance Loans.

A few weeks ago, the company said it will terminate support for Ripple’s XRP and the stablecoin TUSD as margin assets in the Multi-Assets Mode. In addition, the transfer-in limit for these assets was updated to zero.

The amendment will officially take effect on May 28, with any remaining XRP and TUSD balances in futures wallets automatically converted to USDT.