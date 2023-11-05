German asset management powerhouse DWS Group, with a staggering $900 billion in assets under management, is poised to make a significant foray into cryptocurrencies.

The firm is gearing up to introduce exchange-traded funds (ETFs) dedicated to digital assets for retail investors, signaling a pivotal moment in the convergence of traditional finance and the burgeoning crypto space.

DWS Group Contemplates Crypto

DWS Group is set to join the ranks of major financial institutions venturing into cryptocurrencies. The company’s global chief investment officer, Bjoern Jesch, acknowledged the ongoing debate surrounding the intrinsic value of cryptocurrencies, with opinions within the firm sharply divided.

Jesch mentioned that within his group, there are differing opinions. One faction dismisses the value of crypto, asserting that it holds no intrinsic worth. Another faction acknowledges the current price of Bitcoin, emphasizing that buyers are willing to pay $35,000 for the digital currency.

As Bitcoin experiences a sharp resurgence, fueled by anticipation of regulatory approval for crypto ETFs in the United States, DWS Group finds itself at a crossroads. On one side of the spectrum, skeptics align themselves with renowned figures like Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Charlie Munger, who previously labeled crypto as “partly fraud and partly delusion.” They point to the volatility that has plagued the market and the illicit activities associated with cryptocurrencies.

Conversely, proponents highlight the “fear of missing out” (FOMO) factor, emphasizing the significant market capitalization of digital tokens, currently at around $1.3 trillion. Bitcoin, in particular, has demonstrated remarkable resilience, more than doubling in value over the year, surpassing traditional stock market returns.

DWS Group Navigates the Crypto Landscape

DWS Group laid the groundwork for its crypto venture by forging a partnership in April with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a prominent crypto fund manager. Together, they are developing a suite of ETFs tailored for the European market.

In addition to catering to retail investors through crypto ETFs, DWS’s Fintech Fund has expanded its mandate to include investments in the digital asset space. As a majority-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, DWS oversees an impressive €859 billion ($908 billion) in assets, indicating the scale of this momentous shift towards cryptocurrencies.

While the introduction of crypto ETFs signifies a significant step forward in mainstream acceptance, skeptics remain unconvinced about the long-term prospects of digital currencies.

Jesch summarized this viewpoint, stating that predicting the trajectory of digital currencies is a formidable challenge. He pointed out the limited historical data, lack of collateral, and the lack of an established economic framework or central bank support. That, he suggested, leads to uncertainty about whether the value could plummet to zero or surge to $40,000.