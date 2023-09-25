Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange HTX (formerly Huobi) has lost $7.9 million worth of ETH to a hacker, on-chain data shows.
The exchange has already identified the culprit and is ordering a return of funds with the threat of legal action.
- As noted by blockchain security firm Peckshield, exactly 4999 ETH ($7,866,926.30) left Huobi’s wallet on Sunday at roughly 10:00 am UTC.
- Tron founder and Huobi advisor Justin Sun confirmed on Monday that the outbound transfer was indeed a hack, listing the hacker’s addresses here and here.
- Sun noted that all losses have been fully covered by the exchange already and that all related issues have already been resolved.
- The billionaire added that HTX holds $3 billion worth of assets for clients in total, and its losses to the hacker are worth just two weeks of revenue for the exchange.
- In a blockchain-based message, the exchange provided the hacker with an address to return all funds, giving him one week to do so.
“We will offer you a 5% white hat bonus” HTX noted. “If you have not returned the funds by then, we will involve law enforcement.”
