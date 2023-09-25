Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange HTX (formerly Huobi) has lost $7.9 million worth of ETH to a hacker, on-chain data shows.

The exchange has already identified the culprit and is ordering a return of funds with the threat of legal action.

As noted by blockchain security firm Peckshield, exactly 4999 ETH ($7,866,926.30) left Huobi’s wallet on Sunday at roughly 10:00 am UTC.

Tron founder and Huobi advisor Justin Sun confirmed on Monday that the outbound transfer was indeed a hack, listing the hacker’s addresses here and here.

Sun noted that all losses have been fully covered by the exchange already and that all related issues have already been resolved.

The billionaire added that HTX holds $3 billion worth of assets for clients in total, and its losses to the hacker are worth just two weeks of revenue for the exchange.

In a blockchain-based message, the exchange provided the hacker with an address to return all funds, giving him one week to do so.

“We will offer you a 5% white hat bonus” HTX noted. “If you have not returned the funds by then, we will involve law enforcement.”