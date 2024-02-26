TL;DR

Analysts on X (formerly Twitter) offer varying optimistic forecasts for Ripple’s XRP, with some suggesting March will see a historic bull run.

The most optimistic forecasts see XRP’s price skyrocketing to $27 if history is to repeat itself.

Ripple’s XRP has underperformed lately, with its price dropping over 4% on a weekly scale (per CoinGecko’s data). Nonetheless, the crypto space is rammed with analysts who remain confident that the negative trend will soon be over.

According to the X user XRP whale, next month “will be historic” for the asset. The XRP enthusiast with over 100K followers further predicted a price appreciation above $10, which could be reached after passing through significant turbulence.

Very soon $XRP will pump to $1 Then it’ll fall to $0.80 Then it’ll fly towards $2 Then it’ll test $1.50 Then it’ll pump again towards $3.30 Then it’ll fall to $3 Then it’ll continue towards $10#XRP — XRP whale (@realXRPwhale) February 25, 2024

EGRAG CRYPTO chipped in, too, envisioning more spectacular peaks. The analyst compared XRP’s performance from 2017 with the current “cycle’s bottom” to forecast a price explosion of $27:

“XRP only needs to increase by 7X from its 2017 levels to reach $27. This is my target, and I plan to sell at various price points to secure profits.”

