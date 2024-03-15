Renowned American author and businessman Robert Kiyosaki has once again expressed his support for Bitcoin (BTC), praising its superiority over traditional assets like gold, silver, and oil.

In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki elaborated on why he believes Bitcoin stands out among these assets.

Bitcoin’s Fixed Supply Advantage

Acknowledging his ownership of gold and silver mines along with oil wells, Kiyosaki pointed out a fundamental flaw in these traditional assets. The more they are mined, the more their values are diluted, unlike Bitcoin, which has a fixed supply of 21 million coins.

I love gold and silver. I own gold and silver mines. The problem with gold and silver is…the higher the prices go, the more gold and silver is found. Same with oil. I own oil wells also. That is not true with Bitcoin. No matter how high the price of Bitcoin goes there will only… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 14, 2024

Kiyosaki’s long-term bullish stance on Bitcoin is well-known, with him consistently advising people to accumulate the cryptocurrency. Recently, he projected that Bitcoin could surge to $300,000 by the end of 2024, showing his optimism about its future prospects.

Supporting Kiyosaki’s views, Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy, recently claimed in a recent CNBC interview that Bitcoin would ‘eat gold’ in the coming months. Saylor dubbed Bitcoin as ‘digital gold,’ citing its superiority over the precious metal due to its remarkable qualities.

According to Saylor, Bitcoin possesses all the positive attributes of gold without any of its drawbacks. He highlighted Bitcoin’s digital transferability, which contrasts with the logistical challenges of transporting gold globally.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Could Outpace Gold ETFs

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas predicted that spot Bitcoin ETFs are on track to surpass gold ETFs. Balchunas emphasized the ease with which spot Bitcoin ETFs could conquer the yellow metal counterparties, indicating a shifting preference among investors.

New from me on how conquering gold ETFs could be too easy a goal for the spot bitcoin ETF.. the early flows and volume are just overwhelming, sets strong foundation for growth. Ok to think bigger now. pic.twitter.com/Y1vJ7iAvFl — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) March 11, 2024

Nate Geraci, the founder of ETF Store, also recently provided evidence of Bitcoin’s growing dominance. He noted that total flows into nine new spot Bitcoin ETFs over the past two months exceed the total flows into all physical gold ETFs over the past five years.

Wild stat… Total flows into 9 new spot bitcoin ETFs over past 2mos exceeds total flows into all physical gold ETFs over past *5yrs*. Physical gold ETFs = nearly $100bil AUM — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) March 7, 2024

According to Balchunas, since the rollout of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, investors have poured billions of dollars into the product, amassing a collective $55 billion in assets under management (AUM) and facilitating $110 billion in trades since January.