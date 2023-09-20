Several researches have estimated that some of the most popular cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

However, the top trending token in the space lately is neither of those.

Enter Dogelon Mars (ELON)

According to the behavior analytics platform Santiment, the cryptocurrency that has gathered significant attention recently and has become the subject of most discussions is Dogelon Mars (ELON). Despite being far away from its peak levels registered during the bull market in 2021, the token has shown solid performance earlier this year.

What’s more interesting is that most discussions involving ELON have been with a positive sentiment (over 62%). Neutral opinions on the matter have raged at approximately 19%, whereas negative attitudes have accounted for 18.7% of the total conversations.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) – has been the second-most discussed asset, while the native token of FINSCHIA – FNSA – ranked third.

🧑‍🚀🐶 #DogelonMars is the fastest rising asset in #crypto, in terms of discussion rate percentage increase. The token has also been seeing recent spikes in network growth, indicating new addresses are being generated at an increased rate. https://t.co/sjQbpCPj5E pic.twitter.com/4fpnY8gJxw — Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 19, 2023

It is worth mentioning that X (formerly known as Twitter) is rammed with bot activity, casting doubts on the exact percentage of real discussions surrounding the aforementioned digital currencies.

Most ELON Holders are Underwater

Despite capturing some serious attention from crypto participants, ELON has not been the most profitable investment tool for traders (at least for the moment).

As CryptoPotato reported last week, only 14% of the people who have distributed funds to it are currently in profit. The situation is similar when observing other memecoins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki (FLOKI), and Pepe (PEPE).

Speaking of memecoins, one could find out more about their nature as well as the biggest examples across the realm by watching our dedicated video on it.