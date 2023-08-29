Leading cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced today the launch of its LBR Earn campaign following the recent LBR listing on the platform.

As part of this initiative, OKX is set to have an airdrop with 15,000 LBR tokens up for grabs.

To kickstart OKX’s LBR Earn campaign, the company announced a complimentary airdrop, allowing users to boost their LBR assets.

The initiative provides attractive APY, zero charges, and access to exclusive deals.

Users can participate in the airdrop by staking ETH to earn LBR tokens.

The Lybra (LBR) token, native to the Lybra Finance protocol, aims to bring stability to the volatile DeFi market via its over-collateralized, interest-yielding stablecoin, eUSD.

The LBR token is integral to the Lybra Protocol, serving essential functions like staking and voting and playing an important role in protocol governance.

To qualify for the LBR airdrop, users are required to stake a minimum of 0.1 ETH and, in return, receive an equivalent amount of BETH between Aug. 28 and Sept. 12.

The participants who maintain the staking requirements for a continuous period of 15 days will be deemed eligible for the LBR airdrop rewards.