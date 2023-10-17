TL;DR

Cryptocurrency research provider, Sistine Research, predicts XRP might rise to $1.50 by July next year, following a possible dip to $0.40.

Various analysts present differing XRP price forecasts, ranging from a realistic $1.12 to an outlandish $500 in the future.

For XRP to reach $500, its market cap would need to surge to $250 trillion, compared to the entire crypto industry’s $3 trillion peak in 2021.

Is XRP on a Bullish Path?

The latest price prediction regarding Ripple’s native token – XRP – came from the cryptocurrency research provider Sistine Research. The entity took into consideration a certain chart, according to which the asset has a chance to soar to $1.50 by July next year.

The analysis depicts the formation of a broadening pattern that began in the first half of 2022 and has persisted until now. It is worth noting that the research company forecasted a significant decline to approximately $0.40 before the bulls step in charge.

$XRP is one of the few bullish charts in crypto right now. pic.twitter.com/HrJ0oT9u2d — Sistine Research (@sistineresearch) October 15, 2023

XRP Wild, Mild, and Realistic Bets

Numerous analysts have laid out various XRP price forecasts in the past weeks and some of those sound genuinely absurd. The X (Twitter) users EGRAG CRYPTO and Duo Nine were among the individuals outlining somewhat realistic predictions.

The former envisioned the asset to reach $1.12 or $1.40 in 2024, while the latter believes a possible surge to as high as $3.30 could be on the cards.

The cryptocurrency trader using the handle Oaksacorn shared a more bullish forecast, suggesting that XRP could skyrocket to $43 in the following years. According to them, the current market conditions are similar to the 2015-2017 cycle.

The most ridiculous assumption was presented by the crypto analyst Shannon Thorp. In her view, the coin’s valuation could blast to a whopping $500 in the future.

It is safe to assume that such an increase would remain a mirage since XRP’s market capitalization should rise to around $250 trillion for this to happen. In comparison, the entire market cap of the industry stood at approximately $3 trillion during the bull run in 2021.

Those willing to see how high the asset could jump and whether the sector has a chance to boom in the last quarter of the year could take a look at our most recent video: