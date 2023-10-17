TL;DR

Logan Paul won against Dillon Danis, but not by knockout, causing Drake to lose an $850,000 bitcoin bet.

The “Drake curse” highlights the rapper’s history of unsuccessful sports bets, including those on car racing and football matches.

Earlier, Drake lost $400,000 in bitcoin when Jake Paul was beaten by Tommy Fury.

The Drake Curse Didn’t Work This Time

The American influencer, wrestler, and popular YouTuber – Logan Paul – faced the MMA fighter Dillon Danis over the weekend in a highly-anticipated boxing match. Both men had beef with each other as their fight was supposedly triggered by insults to their respective girlfriends.

The odds were in favor of Paul, whereas Danis was the underdog. The popular Canadian musician Aubrey Drake Graham, better known by his stage name Drake, tried his luck, betting $850,000 worth of bitcoin on the former to win by a knockout.

Despite being the better fighter in that match, Paul could not secure a KO victory and won by points. Subsequently, the judges disqualified Danis for causing a mass brawl right after the final bell.

As such, Drake, who used the cryptocurrency betting platform Stake to wager his bet, lost the distributed funds. His potential profit would have been half a million dollars in BTC should Paul have knocked out his opponent.

The Canadian rapper seems to be a huge fan of betting on various sports events. Many teams and athletes have suffered a downfall after he put money on them, which prompted the creation of the phrase “the Drake curse.”

Some of his Previous Fails

In May last year, Drake bet $234,000 worth of BTC on Ferrari’s driver Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix. However, the winner of the race was Max Verstappen.

Several months later, the musician tried his luck in football, wagering $600,000 worth of bitcoin on the English soccer team Arsenal to beat Leeds United and on FC Barcelona to win “El Clasico” against Real Madrid. Unfortunately for Drake, the team from Spain’s capital beat its biggest rival by 3-1.

Earlier this year, the Canadian parted with $400,000 in BTC after Jake Paul (the brother of Logan Paul) lost his fight against Tommy Fury (the half-brother of the world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury).