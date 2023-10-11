TL;DR



Here is Why XRP Might Head North

The popular X (Twitter) user Crypto Assets Guy said they are “mega bullish” on Ripple’s native token due to 20 important factors. Some of the top reasons include XRP’s legal clarity in the US, the court’s decision that the asset does not classify as a security, and the assumption that the coin is “faster, cheaper, and greener than BTC and ETH.”

The analyst also noted XRP’s successful involvement in cross-border settlements, non-hacking history, unique use cases, Ripple’s “amazing team,” whale’s growing interest, new banking partnerships, and more. Speaking of collaborations with financial institutions, it is worth mentioning that the leading British bank HSBC recently allowed eligible clients to pay mortgage bills and loans in XRP instead of fiat.

Crypto Assets Guy claimed that several pending developments could propel a bull run for XRP. One such example is the resolution of the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC. A potential decisive victory for the crypto company on the trial (scheduled for April 23, 2024) could also benefit the entire digital asset sector.

Last but not least, the analyst touched upon the numerous world conflicts that have shocked the world in the past few years (the latest being the clash between the Palestinian militant movement Hamas and Israel). In their view, such bloodsheds might cause people to shift their focus from stocks to crypto.

“The Moon Boys” Need to Understand This

On another note, Crypto Assets Guy gave their two cents on XRP’s potential surge towards unseen levels like $10, $50, or even $500. According to them, “moon boys” envisioning such astonishing figures need to understand that a new all-time high would not shoot that high anytime soon. Instead, a peak above $3.70 in late 2023-2024 seems more likely, they concluded:

“I love the XRP community, but there are some moon boys that need to understand this: XRP won’t hit $10000, $1000, $50, or $10 any time soon. It could reach new all-time highs (+$3.70) late 2023-2024, and we should all be more than satisfied.”

