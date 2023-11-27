TL;DR

Is XRP Primed for a Spectacular Rise?

The revival of the cryptocurrency market this year (especially during the second part of 2023) is a fact, while the next bull run seems to be knocking on the door. Several potential developments, including the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States and the upcoming BTC halving (scheduled for the spring of 2024), might propel an overall rally of the market in the near future.

With that said, numerous investors may wonder which digital assets would be the top performers during the next bull cycle. According to the financial expert using the X (Twitter) handle Kyren, one token that might flourish in the future is Ripple’s native coin – XRP.

According to them, the blockchain enterprise has passed through multiple developments in the past few years that could make the potential bull run “special” for the asset. Such examples are:

Ripple’s winning streak in its lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company’s interactions with central banks across the world.

The support coming from leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

Recall that Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini, and other giants relisted XRP on their platforms after Ripple’s successive campaign against the regulator.

“In the bull market before 2016-2017, XRP saw gains like you wouldn’t imagine, having pumped from under $0.01 to well over $3.50. With all that’s been happening with XRP & Ripple lately… Are we primed for another run by the OG of enterprise blockchain utility,” Kyren concluded.

Could XRP Explode to the Ridiculous $470?

Speaking of a possible XRP rally, it is worth observing one somewhat preposterous price prediction coming from the X user CryptoBull. They suggested that the asset is on the verge of skyrocketing to $4.20, $7.20, or even $470.

One should keep in mind that spiking to almost $500 seems highly unplausible since XRP’s market capitalization should blast to approximately $250 trillion for this to happen. Recall that the entire market cap of the industry was around $3 trillion during the bull run in 2021 when Bitcoin (BTC) tapped an all-time high of almost $70K.

