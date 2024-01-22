TL;DR

Not the Right Pick

The famous Canadian rapper, singer, and actor – Aubrey Drake Graham (better known as Drake) – lost $700,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) after betting on a UFC fight over the weekend, using the crypto platform Stake. He predicted that Sean Strickland would beat Dricus du Plessis – the bet carried an estimated profit of over $650,000 in BTC.

Unfortunately for both Strickland and Drake, things didn’t go as planned. The fighter landed severe blows to his opponent but eventually lost after a split decision from the judges.

This is not the first time the rapper has lost funds after betting on Strickland’s matches. Several months ago, he placed $500,000 worth of BTC on Israel Adesanya to knock out the aforementioned fighter. However, Strickland emerged victorious after placing a heavy knockdown.

‘The Drake Curse’

The musician is a huge fan of betting on various sports events. Nonetheless, many athletes and teams have suffered a downfall after he put money on them, which prompted the creation of the phrase “the Drake curse.”

In 2022, he wagered $234,000 in Bitcoin on Ferrari’s driver – Charles Leclerc – to win the Spanish Grand Prix only to see Max Verstappen finishing first.

Later that year, Drake bet $600K worth of the cryptocurrency on the English soccer team Arsenal to beat Leeds United and FC Barcelona to win its biggest derby against Real Madrid. Unfortunately for him, the team from Spain’s capital won the match known as “El Clasico.”

In 2023, Drake parted with $400K in BTC after the popular YouTuber Jake Paul lost his fight against Tommy Fury (the younger half-brother of the world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury).