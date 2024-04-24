TL;DR

Core (CORE) has significantly outperformed Bitcoin and many other major cryptocurrencies with a 350% price surge this year.

Other digital assets related to BTC’s ecosystem, such as Sovryn (SOV) and Ordiswap (ORDS), also reported notable gains, with increases of 210% and 100%, respectively.

CORE Leads the Pack

Bitcoin (BTC) has been making serious waves since the beginning of the year, with its price rising from approximately $42,000 on January 1 to almost $67,000 on April 24 (a 60% increase). However, some cryptocurrencies related to its ecosystem have witnessed even more substantial gains over the same period, and Core (CORE) is the perfect example.

It is a new blockchain that leverages the advantages of Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work network and the delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism to offer more security, scalability, and decentralization.

Its native token, CORE, is currently worth around $2.51 (per CoinGecko’s data), a 350% surge compared to the $0.55 observed at the start of 2024.



The asset’s price was even higher at the beginning of April, briefly surpassing the $4 mark, while its market capitalization crossed the $3.5 billion milestone before settling at its current level of around $2.2 billion.

Sovryn (SOV) Comes Next

The protocol, running on a Bitcoin sidechain called Rootstock Smart Contract (RSK), has also witnessed a significant resurgence in the past several months.

Its native token – SOV – has been up 210% since New Year’s Eve, currently trading at approximately $2.10. However, its price performance is far from its glory days in 2021, when a single coin was worth over $35.

Ordiswap (ORDS)

Ordiswap is the first Automated Market Maker (AMM) designed for the BTC blockchain. Its main purpose is to provide liquidity provision and decentralized trading directly to Bitcoin’s native layer.

The governance cryptocurrency of the AMM—ORDS—was launched at the end of December last year and has jumped by 100% since then. Last month, it soared to an all-time high of $0.26 before retracing to its current mark of $0.10.

LeverFi (LEVER)

This is a decentralized leverage trading platform with a native token called LEVER. The latter ascended by 98% since January 1, 2024. It is also among the notable gainers today (April 24), registering a 10% increase on a daily scale.

LEVER’s market capitalization recently jumped above $120 million for the first time while currently hovering around $100 million.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

The popular hard-fork blockchain, split from Bitcoin in 2018, finds a place in the list, too. Earlier in April, it completed its second halving, with its price ascending substantially in the months prior to the event. Two weeks ago, BCH hit a multi-year high of more than $700, but it has been on a downtrend as of late.

Currently, a single token is worth around $500, which is still a 93% increase compared to the figure observed at the beginning of the year.