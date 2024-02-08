Web3 entertainment company HELLO Labs has entered a partnership with blockchain PR and content marketing agency MarketAcross to launch a crypto television series called Killer Whales.

According to a press release seen by CryptoPotato, MarketAcross has become the official PR partner of Killer Whales and will help HELLO Labs propel the show’s entertaining narrative to global audiences.

HELLO Labs and MarketAcross Unveil Killer Whales

Killer Whales is a reality show for entrepreneurs to pitch their crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) projects to a panel of experts from different spheres of the industry. These experts are called the whales. The show aims to deliver quality entertainment while educating the masses on the rewards and risks of web3.

Sander Gortjes, executive producer of Killer Whales and CEO of HELLO Labs, said: “Having spent 20 years in entertainment, marketing, entrepreneurship, and running campaigns for the top 1000 companies globally, I’m excited to work with what I consider the best PR firm for Web3 companies. MarketAcross brings a wealth of experience that complements our vision for “Killer Whales.'”

With over ten years of experience in the media space, MarketAcross will leverage its relationships with venture firms, event organizers, incubators, and premier media outlets to accelerate the visibility of the crypto show.

“We’re thrilled to be the official PR partner of ‘Killer Whales.’ Working with an industry-changing project and show like this aligns perfectly with our commitment to visibility. We look forward to amplifying the narrative of ‘Killer Whales’ globally,” said MarketAcross CEO Nadav Dakner.

Focus on Crypto Education

While Killer Whales is crypto’s version of Shark Tank, the show does not focus on investing in projects. The aim is to inform and educate the audiences about new web3 technologies and business models, transcending the crypto sphere and spreading to the general public.

The participating projects will bear no financial burdens regarding the show, and involved parties, including the whales, will sign non-disclosure agreements and non-investment clauses.

Killer Whales is set to premiere on the HELLO TV Web3 platform on February 8, with episodes scheduled to be released weekly. From March 11, the series will be available on various streaming outlets.

Some of the whales include former White House communications director and web3 financier Anthony Scaramucci, YouTube personality and crypto analyst Wendy O, and co-founder of NFT Technologies Mario Nawfal.