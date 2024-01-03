On this day, 15 years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the genesis block of the Bitcoin network, laying the foundation for the cryptocurrency industry.

Since 2009, the community has celebrated Bitcoin’s birthday every January 3, reminiscing about one of the most significant moments in crypto history.

Bitcoin’s 15th Anniversary

The genesis block contains the first 50 BTC earned as a reward for the transaction, which was released on Sourceforge, a web-based service offering developers a centralized online location to control and manage free and open-source software projects. Sourceforge was the original repository for Bitcoin’s open-source code base before it was moved to GitHub.

Due to the absence of a previous block to be referenced, the first 50 Bitcoins are unspendable and have remained in the transaction address.

The block contains a message from Nakamoto quoting a headline from the UK’s Times newspaper: “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.”

The mysterious Bitcoin creator released the project’s whitepaper the year before in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, considered the most severe economic fallout since the Great Depression in 1929. The Bitcoin concept introduced a pseudonymous, decentralized, and trustless financial system far from the reach of banks and intermediaries, which Nakamoto did not like.

How Far Has BTC Come?

Fifteen years down the line, BTC has altered the landscape of digital assets and the financial market as a whole. Bitcoin has evolved into a network with a market capitalization of more than $888 billion, leading an ecosystem worth $1.8 trillion while maintaining 52% dominance in the cryptoverse.

Although BTC is currently worth around $43,000, its value once rose above $68,000. The asset has garnered the interest of governments, banks, traditional finance giants, corporations, and high-networth individuals, leading to the creation of several derivatives, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The crypto community anticipates the launch of the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the US, a feat that more than a dozen asset management firms are vying for. There is also the upcoming Bitcoin fourth halving set to reduce the production rate of BTC.

Meanwhile, BTC finished 2023 as the best-performing asset with an increase of 160%, ahead of stock indexes, bonds, equities, and gold.