Former Deutsche Bank investment banker Rashawn Russell intends to plead guilty to cryptocurrency fraud charges.

Russell initially contested the allegations against him; however, the case has now been forwarded to a magistrate judge for a change of plea hearing, signifying a shift in Russell’s legal strategy.

Rashawn Russel Set to Plead Guilty to Crypto Fraud Charges

Russell, a licensed broker aged 27, had previously denied involvement in deceptive crypto transactions. However, recent court filings suggest a significant shift in his defense.

Russell’s legal proceedings have experienced multiple delays, allowing his attorneys to explore the option of a plea deal with the authority. The case has advanced to a magistrate judge for a “change of plea” hearing, suggesting that Russell intends to plead guilty. The change of plea hearing indicates Russell’s intent to admit guilt in connection to the fraud charges, a surprising twist in a case that had initially seemed headed for a long legal battle.

This development aligns with Deutsche Bank’s decision to offer custody solutions to its institutional clients for their crypto and tokenized assets. Through this move, Deutsche Bank is expected to gain the capability to hold a select range of cryptocurrencies and tokenized representations of conventional financial assets, signaling the growing intersection of traditional finance and the world of digital assets.

Allegations Against Rashawn Russell

Russell’s legal drama began in April when he was taken into custody in Brooklyn, New York, facing the possibility of a maximum 20-year prison sentence. He stood accused of defrauding investors by promising substantial returns on their crypto investments.

Prosecutors alleged that he created counterfeit documents to falsely portray significant liquidity while diverting a substantial portion of the investors’ funds for personal use, including gambling and repaying other investors.

Russell also faced a separate lawsuit from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which accused him of misleading retail investors involved in a digital asset trading fund called the R3 Crypto Fund. The CFTC claimed that Russell had unlawfully diverted approximately $1 million from customers between November 2020 and July 2022.