Some analysts point to potential bearish trends for Bitcoin, predicting a drop to as low as $59,000, suggesting the cryptocurrency has reached its cycle peak.

Peter Schiff continues his critical stance on BTC, identifying $60,000 as a key resistance level and warning of a significant potential decline if this is not overcome.

A Bearish Outlook

Bitcoin’s price has been hovering around $64,000-$67,000 in the past few days, currently trading at the lower mark. While the majority of industry participants remain optimistic that a substantial rally is just behind the corner due to the halving that took place last week, some analysts outlined somewhat bearish forecasts.

One example is the popular X user Ali Martinez, who noticed two sell signals on BTC’s 12-hour chart: “a death cross between the 50 and 100 SMA and a red 9 candlestick from the TD Sequential.”

He believes a further plunge below $63,300 may trigger a price downfall to $61,000 or even a two-month low of $59,000.

Another trader who presented a worrying scenario for BTC bulls is Mikybull Crypto. The analyst assumed that the leading digital asset has reached its cycle top and expects a price retreat from now on.

#Bitcoin is not looking great here The cycle top is in I’m afraid pic.twitter.com/kAEMvc7egt — Mikybull 🐂Crypto (@MikybullCrypto) April 25, 2024

The Ultimate Bear

When speaking of people who believe BTC’s value is on the verge of a decline, one should mention Peter Schiff. Most recently, the American stockbroker (who is among the harshest critics of the cryptocurrency) claimed that the asset’s current condition “is not looking good for HODLers.” He pinpointed the $60,000 level as a major resistance zone, or otherwise, BTC is going “a long way down.”

This is not the first time Schiff has predicted a grim future for the cryptocurrency. Last year, he envisioned that BTC’s rally will cease once the US SEC approves the first spot Bitcoin ETFs in the world’s biggest economy.

Recall that the regulator gave the thumbs up in January when the price of the asset was hovering around $46,000. BTC has charted a 40% increase since then.