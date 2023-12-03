The global media giant Forbes announced the launch of its esteemed Under 30 list on the Ethereum blockchain.

This initiative represents a milestone, combining conventional media’s reputation with blockchain technology’s transformative power.

Ethereum-Based Under 30 List Fuses Media with Web3 Tech

The Under 30 list, famous for highlighting the world’s most promising young entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders, now takes a monumental leap. By utilizing the Ethereum blockchain, this initiative ensures that the remarkable accomplishments and narratives of these extraordinary individuals will be preserved for eternity.

“Forbes stands at the intersection of traditional media and cutting-edge technology. The introduction of the Under 30 list on the Ethereum blockchain is more than an acknowledgment of young influential leaders; it’s a testament to the immense possibilities blockchain technology holds in data preservation,” said Vadim Supitskiy, Forbes’ Chief Digital and Information Officer.

This initiative marks Forbes’ continuous efforts to pioneer and embrace technological advancements, particularly in the Web3 space. The blockchain-empowered Under 30 list is part of a series of innovative steps Forbes is taking, showing its commitment to innovation and its vision in the ever-evolving digital world.

“The blockchain-enabled Under 30 list is just our starting point,” added Taha Ahmed, Forbes’ Chief Growth Officer. “We are thrilled to delve deeper into how blockchain and Web3 technologies can revolutionize the ways we disseminate, store, and protect vital information.”

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Among Judges

The Under 30 series spans across 20 diverse categories. These include art, entertainment, retail, e-commerce, finance, and investment, reflecting the extensive range of fields where young talents are making an impact.​

The “30 Under 30 Finance 2024” list features notable personalities from the crypto industry, such as SEI Labs, Injective Labs, Fractal co-founder, Blockchain Capital, Layer3, and Bitcoin Depot, signaling Forbes’ acknowledgment of the rising influence of the digital currency sector.

This year’s selection process was overseen by a panel of esteemed judges, including Circle co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire, prominent Web3 figures like Injective Labs founders Eric Chen and Albert Chon, and Fractal co-founder and co-CEO Aya Kantorovich.

This diverse group of judges reflects Forbes’ commitment to embracing a wide range of expertise and perspectives in its selection process.