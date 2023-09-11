In a recent revelation, FLOKI took to X to address allegations and rumors circulating in the crypto community while also warning its users against scams capitalizing on its brand name and reputation.

In a recent tweet by FLOKI’s official Twitter handle @RealFlokiInu, the project denied any association with PetabyteCapital and clarified that PetabyteCapital has never been a co-founder of the FLOKI token.

The tweet read,

“We would like to make it clear that PetabyteCapital is not and was NEVER a FLOKI co-founder. #Floki is a community project in the true sense of the word and has never had a founder or co-founder.”

This announcement came after multiple instances were reported of individuals or entities falsely associating themselves with the popular cryptocurrency to exploit its brand value. These misleading claims are suspected to be an attempt to generate hype around their own projects and scams.

The FLOKI team further emphasized that if they were ever to launch a new token, they would announce it first on their official channels. It also urged its users on the importance of doing one’s own research (DYOR) and ensuring that any information comes from reliable and official sources.

This warning follows a report by Whale Chart’s Twitter account @WhaleChart, pointing out PetabyteCapital for shilling scams and falsely claiming to be a FLOKI co-founder.