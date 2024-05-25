Kabosu, the Shiba Inu who became a global internet sensation as the face of the “Doge” meme, passed away on May 24 at the age of 18, her owner, Japanese kindergarten teacher Atsuko Sato, confirmed on Instagram.

The beloved dog, known for her iconic expression and the humorous captions that accompanied her photos, captured the hearts of millions worldwide and became a symbol of the whimsical and endearing nature of internet culture. “Kabosu is at rest now,” Sato wrote in a heartfelt blog post.

Confirming the news, Dogecoin’s official X handle tweeted,

“Today Kabosu, our community’s shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable. She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love. Please keep her spirit and her family in your heart, and most importantly carry her with you as your story continues – we are all fortunate for hers to have touched and shaped ours.”

In 2008, Sato adopted Kabosu, naming her after the citrus fruit “kabosu” because she thought the dog had a round face resembling the fruit.

The viral meme of Kabosu led to the creation of Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2013, which began as a joke currency and is currently the world’s largest meme coin by market cap.

DOGE’s success opened the floodgates for the creation of numerous other dog-themed tokens, including Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI), which have since gained tremendous traction in the cryptocurrency industry.

In late December 2022, Kabosu was reported to be seriously ill with leukemia, though Sato later mentioned that her health had improved soon after the diagnosis.