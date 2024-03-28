The Ethereum network has reached a noteworthy milestone by attaining one million validators.

Based on data from the Dune Analytics dashboard developed by Hildobby, the quantity of ETH staked has risen to 32 million, with an approximate value of $114 billion at current market rates. This figure accounts for 26% of the total Ethereum supply.

Ethereum’s New Milestone

The data also reveals that around 30% of the staked ETH is attributed to Lido, a liquid staking platform designed for PoS cryptocurrencies.

Staking pools like Lido have become immensely popular among users, enabling individuals with smaller amounts of ETH to pool their assets and participate in the staking process.

Over 1 million Ethereum validators 👀 pic.twitter.com/5Rlc6uB8EC — Evan Van Ness 🧉 (@evan_van_ness) March 27, 2024

Validators play an important role in maintaining the security and integrity of the Ethereum blockchain. They monitor the network for suspicious or malicious activities, such as attempts to double-spend ETH.

Participation in Ethereum’s proposal and validation process requires validators to stake a minimum of 32 ETH. In return, they are rewarded with a portion of ETH as an incentive. By participating in the proposal and validation of transactions within the network, validators contribute to the overall consensus mechanism of Ethereum.

Concerns Rise as Validator Numbers Surge

While the increasing number of validators signals enhanced security for Ethereum, some within the community have raised concerns about potential downsides.

Venture investor Evan Van Ness expressed concern over the saturation of staking, suggesting there might already be an excess of staked ETH. Similarly, Gabriel Weide warned about the increased likelihood of failed transactions and operational challenges that come with a high number of validators.

Peter Kim, head of engineering at Coinbase Wallet, acknowledged the growth in the number of validators but pointed out that the current count might be inflated due to the 32 ETH staking requirement. However, he hinted at potential adjustments to this requirement in the future.

Responding to concerns about network centralization, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin proposed a solution to enhance decentralization. In a recent blog post, he suggested penalizing validators in proportion to their average failure rate, aiming to mitigate the advantage of larger ETH stakers over smaller ones.

He theorized that individual validators with large holdings could potentially influence multiple identities, increasing the impact of any mistakes made. Buterin also highlighted the risk of correlated failures within validator clusters, such as staking pools, which share infrastructure and are more susceptible to synchronized disruptions.