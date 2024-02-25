Bitcoin’s price went on the offensive once again after yesterday’s retracements and came inches away from tapping $52,000.

Most altcoins are also slightly in the green, with ETH surging past $3,000 and SOL maintaining above $100.

BTC to Challenge $52K?

After a few consecutive weeks of price increases, the primary cryptocurrency had a quieter seven-day period this time. The only notable price surge came on Tuesday when the bulls drove the asset to a new multi-year peak of precisely $53,000.

However, a sharp rejection followed that pushed the cryptocurrency south by more than two grand. It tried to recover most of the losses but ultimately fell below $51,000 on a few occasions.

The next couple of days were calmer, but BTC still struggled to post any substantial gains. Just the opposite, the cryptocurrency fell to a multi-day low of $50,600 yesterday.

The landscape has changed since then, though. Bitcoin began another leg-up that resulted in gaining over a grand in hours and jumping to nearly $52,000. As of now, BTC has been unable to conquer that line even though it is more than 1% up on the day.

Its market capitalization has gone above $1 trillion once again, but its dominance over the altcoins is down to 48.6%.

ETH Reclaims $3K

Perhaps driven by the hype around the potential approval of spot Ethereum ETFs, the second-largest digital currency, has been on the rise in the past few weeks. This led to the inevitable challenge of the $3,000 level. The asset jumped above it a few times lately but was always pushed back down. The past 24 hours saw another increase that has driven ETH to just over $3,000, following a 2.5% increase.

Solana has remained above a round-numbered milestone, as it stands at north of $100 now. BNB, XRP, ADA, AVAX, and LINK are also slightly in the green.

UNI has dumped the most on a daily scale (-16%), but it is still up by double digits since Friday after this proposition.