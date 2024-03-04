The Slovenian energy trading platform – SunContract – launched the first NFT marketplace for solar panels, enabling direct earnings or energy consumption from tokenized solar farms.

The project leverages blockchain to democratize renewable energy access, allowing holders to manage their energy assets easily.

According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, the entity has introduced the world’s first non-fungible token marketplace for real-world solar panels. Users will be able to directly benefit from those panels by earning from them or for personal consumption at home or in their businesses.

SunContract made the announcement during the Crypto Expo Europe conference held in Bucharest, Romania, showing how blockchain technology can be employed to empower the clean energy sector. SunContract’s inaugural tokenized solar farm is located in the Slovenian village of Višnje at a facility with a peak power of 517 kW.

The NFTs represent a distinguished panel at the farm. The initiative is backed by people who are committed to the green future of the planet and are eager to support the development of the renewable energy niche.

The entity explained that the first step of the initiative includes generating energy from the underlying solar panel, which will later be sold on users’ behalf in return for SNC tokens. Those assets will be automatically credited to their wallets once operational and maintenance fees are deducted.

NFT holders will be allowed to use the energy in countries where SunContract owns permits or licenses, such as Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, and more to come. The step aims to democratize renewable energy and make it accessible to everyone.

NFTs of that type can be purchased and sold at any time in the aforementioned marketplace. In addition, holders can manage the generated energy by their “Personal Power Plant” from a smartphone.

Speaking on the matter was SunContract’s co-founder and CIO, Gregor Novak, who said:

“The addition of an NFT marketplace is set to further this reach, making our services globally accessible. The blockchain’s role in our platform is not just a technological foundation; it’s a gateway to expanding our community and enhancing the user experience on a global scale,” he added.