Elon Musk, the owner of X, CEO of Tesla, and the head of numerous other companies, has legally gone after OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman.

The billionaire, who has a rich history with the ChatGPT developer, believes the company has abandoned its original mission.

The Reuters report from earlier on March 1 indicates that OpenAI has deterred from its founding idea to “develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity, not profit,” which is the main reason behind Musk’s legal actions.

Lawyers representing Tesla’s CEO alleged that the Sam Altman-spearheaded AI developer had breached its original contract, as the firm now solely focuses on making money instead of working for humanity.

Recall that Musk was among the founding members of OpenAI back in 2015. However, he left the board three years later.

Altman also has a controversial history with the company that he heads as he was fired as CEO by the board of directors last year but was soon reinstated when the board was changed.

Another project developed by OpenAI – Worldcoin – which has its own set of controversies to deal with, was harmed by the news of Musk’s lawsuit.

The native token, WLD, dropped by more than 5% when the news came out. As of now, WLD trades at $7.6, while it had jumped to $8.25 yesterday.