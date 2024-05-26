TL;DR

Donald Trump has impressive exposure to digital assets, particularly the meme coin MAGA (TRUMP), despite his previous anti-crypto stance.

Other notable figures dealing with cryptocurrencies include Justin Bieber, Neymar Jr., Jimmy Fallon, and Kevin Hart.

Trump Leads the Pack

The rapid advancement of the cryptocurrency industry in the past few years has led to a rising number of people entering the ecosystem in one form or another. Many prominent figures now have exposure to the asset class, with Donald Trump being one evident example.

According to Arkham Intelligence, the former president of the United States of America holds over $7 million worth of digital assets, and more than 65% of his portfolio belongs to the meme coin MAGA (TRUMP).

Earlier this month, the token’s price spiked substantially following reports that Trump (who will challenge the current political leader, Joe Biden, in the upcoming presidential elections) leads in five out of six swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada.

Other assets in Trump’s portfolio include Ethereum (ETH), USDC, Pepe (PEPE), and many more.

However, most of Trump’s holdings could have been sent by other members of the cryptocurrency industry. After all, he used to be among the most vocal critics. Recall that he claimed when he was America’s 45th President that bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the realm are based on “thin air.”

Nevertheless, he softened his tone as of late, saying he can “live” with the leading digital asset. Moreover, he described himself as the right choice for those in favor of the crypto industry, while his presidential campaign started accepting donations in the form of digital currencies.

Who Else is Part of the Club?

Other well-known people who have crypto funds include Justin Bieber and Neymar Jr. The Canadian singer’s portfolio is worth over $560,000, with ETH accounting for approximately 10% of the total amount.

The Brazilian soccer star – Neymar Jr. – holds over $66,000 in digital assets. Ethereum (ETH) and ApeCoin (APE) comprise about 85% of his entire portfolio.

The American television host – Jimmy Fallon – and the Hollywood actor – Kevin Hart – are also a part of the ecosystem. The former owns almost $140,000 worth of crypto, while the latter currently sits on approximately $50,000 in digital currencies.

It is interesting to note that some of the aforementioned people have dealt with NFTs, too. Justin Bieber made the headlines in January 2022 when purchasing a digital collectible from the BAYC collection for 500 ETH (around $1.3 million at the time). Currently, though, his NFT is worth roughly $45,000, representing a 96% loss (at least on paper).