Do Kwon, who’s currently being held in Podgorica – the capital city of Montenegro – will likely be extradited to either South Korea or to the United States.

According to an update from the official authorities in the country, the legal prerequisites for his extradition to both countries have been met.

However, it’s important to note that the extradition is pending the decision of the Minister of Justice, who will determine which country has priority in the case of possible extradition.

As CryptoPotato reported earlier in June, Kwon was sentenced to four months in prison in Montenegro. Recall that he was caught at a local airport while trying to flee the country, carrying a fake passport from Costa Rica.

The former boss of the Terra-Luna ecosystem claimed that he had no knowledge of the passport being fake. He supposedly also had a Belgium passport, which contained a different name and date of birth.