Ripple has seemingly updated its website to display an increased number of transactions per second (TPS) that its network can handle. The increase is from 1,500 to 3,400 (TPS).

This revelation has sparked a debate within the community, with many questioning the validity of this improvement.

Kevin Cage, an Investment Advisor at Iron Key Capital, was the first to raise concerns about the sudden surge.

The change has also received feedback from well-known community members like Krippenreiter.

“There are three Pull-Requests on GitHub that boost throughput and stable the ledger, however, only two are considered complete already and will be deployed with rippled v1.12 soon.” He noted. He further mentions that the figures provided are all hypothetical.

In a previous report, Ripple’s engineering team clarified that initial tests in 2015 showed only 80 TPS.

Despite this, questions about the validity of Ripple’s claim persist. Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, previously admitted that the XRPL had never handled up to 1,500 TPS live on the mainnet. This led to speculation that the initial figure was “poorly worded” and represented the ledger’s potential rather than its proven capacity.

It’s also important to note that there’s potentially a serious upgrade coming for Ripple – rippled v.1.12.0, that, if passed, will see the implementation of two new features.

The possibility of Ripple pushing an upgrade that would more than double the current transaction speed of its network without it passing by the validating community first appear slim, and it’s likely that these numbers reflect its potential or are just an exaggeration.