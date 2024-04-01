Amidst improved investor sentiment, blockchain security firm PeckShield’s report for March 2024 revealed a concerning surge in crypto hacks, with over 30 incidents causing approximately $187.29 million in losses.

Despite these setbacks hindering progress in the DeFi sector, the community can find some solace in the recovery of almost $99 million during the same period. In fact, the latest figure also marks a significant 48% decrease from the previous month, February 2024.

Among the most devastating breaches, Munchables, a Web3 gaming protocol on the Blast network, appears to have topped the chart after suffering an exploit that resulted in losses of $97 million.

Surprisingly, the hacker voluntarily returned the funds without requesting any ransom. He was later identified as an insider with the alias “Werewolves0493” on GitHub, who shared the private keys holding the funds to the team without conditions.

This was later confirmed by Blast founder Pacman, who said that the network’s core contributors successfully secured the entire stolen stash.

Meanwhile, the smart contract exploit of real-world asset (RWA) liquidity firm Curio Network followed closely behind with $40 million in losses due to a flaw in the voting power privilege access control.

Other significant incidents pointed out by PeckShield include the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Prisma Finance, which lost almost $11.6 million and is currently under negotiation.

The Binance-incubated platform NFPrompt hack stands next with $10 million in damages.

The WooFi incident was PeckShield’s fifth spot, accounting for $8.5 million in losses. An investigation by experts revealed that the DeFi platform’s swap feature on the Arbitrum network was targeted.