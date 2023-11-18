The crypto space is constantly evolving, with new ideas and projects emerging now and then. The steady growth is attracting more people and, in turn, giving top names in the industry more influence.

Crypto tax software firm CoinLedger has compiled a list of the most popular personalities in the digital asset industry using their respective social media followings as a yardstick. The names were obtained from a list of the 30 most influential people in the crypto sector in 2023.

The Most Popular Personalities in Crypto

According to a CoinLedger report seen by CryptoPotato, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder and CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, is the most popular personality in the industry. CZ has a combined social media following of nine million on X and Instagram, with more than 8.6 million coming from X.

Vitalik Buterin, computer programmer and co-founder of Ethereum, is the second most famous personality in crypto, with a combined social media following of 7.7 million on X and Instagram. Buterin is also the most popular personality on Instagram, with 2.7 million followers on the platform and five million from X.

The third most popular personality is Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of X, who now owns financial services company Block. Dorsey’s 6.4 million followers come from X, as he has deleted his Instagram account.

Following Dorsey is Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin proponent and the co-founder of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, who is the fourth most popular personality with a combined social media following of over 3.2 million. Notably, 3.1 million of Saylor’s followers come from X.

Convicted SBF Ranks Tenth

Furthermore, investment management firm Ark Invest’s founder and CEO, Cathie Wood, ranks fifth with a combined similar X following.

Palihapitiya is followed by Marc Andreesen, the co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz; Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of the blockchain company Digital Currency Group; and Brian Armstrong, the co-founder and CEO of the US largest crypto exchange Coinbase.

Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted founder and former CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, ranked tenth, with 1.9 million followers on X and Instagram.