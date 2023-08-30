In a remarkable display of activity, a cryptocurrency whale has reportedly spent approximately 7,626 Ethereum (ETH), the equivalent of $13.44 million, to purchase about 17 different tokens.
Spent 1,784 $ETH($2.96M) to buy 2.6M $OLAS($2.35M currently), losing $613K.
Spent 1,430 $ETH ($2.62M) to buy 23.36M $RLB and sold all $23.36M $RLB for 2,013 $ETH, making 583 $ETH($758K).https://t.co/pJZlrbce1b pic.twitter.com/6v7eLRhRyM
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 30, 2023
- Lookonchain has been monitoring the transactional behavior of a cryptocurrency whale in recent days, tweeting several times about them since Aug. 7.
- Earlier this month, the whale spent about 1,784 ETH ($2.96 million) to buy 2.6 million OLAS, a token still held in the wallet but trading at a $613k loss.
- In a series of purchases, the whale procured about 23.36 million RLB for about $2.62 million (1430 ETH). Subsequently, the same whale sold these tokens for 2,013 ETH, yielding a profit of 583 ETH, or $758k.
- On Aug. 9, the RLB in the whale’s wallet had even higher profits of $1.3 million, but they stuck with it until the recent sale, making fewer gains.
- Yet another transaction entailed the purchase of 17,613 UNIBOT each at $143.55 and a total expenditure of 1,360 ETH in the process.
- Like those mentioned above, this purchase was done earlier in the month. Later, the trader sold 16k UNIBOT at $133 each, losing about $165k.
- In addition, this whale purchased 21.74 million Bitcoin tokens (different than BTC) for 1,125 ETH ($2.06M) at a rate of $0.0948. While the whale still holds the $BITCOIN, its value has swelled, meaning the trader is now in a profit of about $415k.
- Overall, out of the 17 tokens purchased by the whale, only about seven have proven profitable; hence, the whale has a 41% win rate. The trader has yet to sell seven tokens, perhaps hoping for better price performance in the coming days.
