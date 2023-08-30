In a remarkable display of activity, a cryptocurrency whale has reportedly spent approximately 7,626 Ethereum (ETH), the equivalent of $13.44 million, to purchase about 17 different tokens.

Lookonchain has been monitoring the transactional behavior of a cryptocurrency whale in recent days, tweeting several times about them since Aug. 7.

Earlier this month, the whale spent about 1,784 ETH ($2.96 million) to buy 2.6 million OLAS, a token still held in the wallet but trading at a $613k loss.

In a series of purchases, the whale procured about 23.36 million RLB for about $2.62 million (1430 ETH). Subsequently, the same whale sold these tokens for 2,013 ETH, yielding a profit of 583 ETH, or $758k.

On Aug. 9, the RLB in the whale’s wallet had even higher profits of $1.3 million, but they stuck with it until the recent sale, making fewer gains.

Yet another transaction entailed the purchase of 17,613 UNIBOT each at $143.55 and a total expenditure of 1,360 ETH in the process.

Like those mentioned above, this purchase was done earlier in the month. Later, the trader sold 16k UNIBOT at $133 each, losing about $165k.

In addition, this whale purchased 21.74 million Bitcoin tokens (different than BTC) for 1,125 ETH ($2.06M) at a rate of $0.0948. While the whale still holds the $BITCOIN, its value has swelled, meaning the trader is now in a profit of about $415k.

Overall, out of the 17 tokens purchased by the whale, only about seven have proven profitable; hence, the whale has a 41% win rate. The trader has yet to sell seven tokens, perhaps hoping for better price performance in the coming days.