This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Binance Coin.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum has returned to a similar price to seven days ago after yesterday it was rejected by the resistance at $1,820.

This makes the price action rather flat, and buyers appear unable to push ETH higher at this time. Should sellers capitalize on this weakness, then ETH could revisit the support at $1,665.

Looking ahead, Ethereum remains bullish so long it stays within this ascending triangle. Even if this pullback carries over into next week, buyers could still return.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP had a fantastic week after it broke the resistance at 57 cents and booked a 9.1% price increase. This momentum may continue in the next few days.

The key resistance levels are found at 62 and 68 cents. While sellers could decide to show up at these levels, at the time of this post, buyers continue to dominate.

Looking ahead, the bias is bullish, and this cryptocurrency has a clear path to 68 cents, which is the most significant level on this chart. If the price arrives there, it is best to reassess your bias.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is similar to XRP and managed to book an impressive 10.8% price increase this week. This great performance is thanks to buyers coming in strong these past few days.

The price is now found just below the key resistance at 32 cents and may test the support at 30 cents before deciding where to go next.

Looking ahead, ADA is in a good place and could continue to perform. To continue higher, buyers have to turn the resistance at 32 cents into support soon.

Solana (SOL)

Solana impressed with the best performance on our list this week after it managed to increase by 17.3%. Buying pressure exploded, and the price reached a local high at $46.9 before sellers returned.

Right now, the price is just under $40, which also acts as a resistance. The support is found at $37.

Looking ahead, Solana seems impossible to stop, but the momentum indicators appear overextended. A correction may soon come.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin bulls took the price just above the resistance at $230 before sellers returned. Because of that, the price only increased by 1.3% this week.

With a pullback in progress, buyers will have to try again soon if they want to break this key resistance and take BNB into a sustained rally.

Looking ahead, the bias on this cryptocurrency remains neutral and will only turn bullish if the level at $230 turns into support.