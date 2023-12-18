Bitcoin’s price failed to over $43,000 during the weekend, and the subsequent rejection pushed it south hard to a 5-day low of just under $41,000.

The altcoins continue to retrace as well, with SOL dumping to $70, while Cardano and Avalanche have dropped by more than 5%.

BTC Down to $41K

Last Monday began with a massive price drop that drove the primary cryptocurrency down by over $3,000 in hours. A day later, the asset fell further to $40,250.

The bulls stepped up at this point and propelled an impressive leg up that resulted in shooting above $43,000 by Wednesday. The US CPI numbers and the subsequent FOMC meeting didn’t bring a lot of volatility in the middle of the week, but the Ledger vulnerabilities resulted in an immediate price drop to $41,500.

BTC managed to recover most losses and faced the weekend at around $42,000. It tried to overcome $43,000 on Saturday but failed hard. The rejection that followed drove it south to $40,750 hours ago.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

As of now, bitcoin trades inches above $41,000, but its market capitalization has slumped to $805 billion. Its dominance over the alts, though, has taken a breather and is up to 52% on CMC.

Alts Keep Trading in Red

Most alternative coins have been sitting in red since the weekend, and the past 24 hours have been no different. Ethereum is down by 2% now and sits way below $2,200. Binance Coin (-1.5%) has decreased to under $240.

Even more daily drops come from Ripple, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Polygon. Solana has lost 5% on the day and is down to just under $70.

Cardano and Avalanche have dropped the most from the larger-cap alts. ADA is down by 6%, while AVAX has seen 9% of its value erased and trades below $40.

The cumulative market capitalization of all crypto assets has shed $50 billion since yesterday’s high at $1.6 trillion and is down to $1.550 on CMC.