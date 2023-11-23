The director of Netflix’s sci-fi series Conquest reportedly allocated $4 million from the show’s budget to invest in Dogecoin, ultimately yielding a $27 million return. Carl Erik Rinsch, known for directing “47 Ronin,” received substantial funding from Netflix for the science fiction series.

However, instead of channeling these funds solely into the series, Rinsch used the money to explore ventures in the stock and cryptocurrency markets as a unique creative pursuit.

Netflix Director’s $27M Crypto Gamble

The New York Times reported the behind-the-scenes drama on the chronicles of “Conquest,” which began when Netflix invested $55 million in the ambitious sci-fi series directed by Rinsch. However, despite doling out a considerable budget, the streaming giant has yet to see a single episode.

March 2020 marked a pivotal moment in the Conquest saga when, 16 months after Netflix greenlit Rinsch’s vision with an initial budget of $44 million, the director sought more funds. Netflix obliged, wiring an additional $11 million under the condition that the series would be completed.

Instead of channeling the funds into production, Rinsch invested $10.5 million in the stock market. However, his options bets on pharmaceutical companies and the S&P 500 reportedly resulted in a loss of nearly $6 million in just a few weeks.

Undeterred, Rinsch pivoted to the cryptocurrency market, transferring the remaining $4 million to the popular exchange Kraken. With nerves of steel, he went all in on Dogecoin. The gamble paid off handsomely as Rinsch liquidated his holdings in May 2021, netting $27 million in profits. A chat with a Kraken representative captured his gratitude, “Thank you, and god bless crypto.”

What followed the crypto windfall was a huge spending spree. Rinsch allegedly splurged nearly $9 million on opulent indulgences, including high-end furniture, designer clothing, a luxury watch valued at over $380,000, five Rolls Royces, and a Ferrari. These expenditures, revealed in divorce proceedings by a forensic accountant hired by Rinsch’s ex-wife, raise questions about the director’s financial prudence.

Rinsch Seeks $14M From Netflix

The New York Times also reported that Rinsch initiated a confidential arbitration proceeding against Netflix, alleging a breach of contract and claiming $14 million in damages. Netflix has denied any obligation to Rinsch, characterizing his demands as a “shakedown.”

In a deposition, Rinsch claimed that the items purchased during his nearly $9 million spending spree were props for the Conquest series. However, he later argued in the case against Netflix that the funds were, in fact, his own, and he is entitled to an additional $14 million. A ruling on the matter is anticipated soon, as the case was heard before an arbitrator in November.