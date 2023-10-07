In a heartwarming tribute to one of the internet’s most iconic dogs, the Dogecoin community fundraised for a bronze statue of Kabosu, the Japanese Shiba Inu that inspired the beloved Doge meme and the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

The crowdfunding campaign, launched on Kabosu’s 17th birthday on Nov. 2, 2022, will end with the unveiling of the dog statue in Sakura Furusato Square at the beginning of November this year.

Dogecoin Community’s Dream of Kabosu Statue Comes True

According to a press release, a bronze statue of Kabosu, the Japanese Shiba Inu who inspired the beloved Doge meme and the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, will be unveiled in Sakura Furusato Square on Nov. 2 this year. The statue will serve as a physical meeting place for Doge enthusiasts worldwide, coming together to pay tribute to the profound impact of one woman, one dog, one photograph, and one meme on the world.

Gary Lachance, a board member of the Dogecoin Foundation, stated: ”It’s quite a thrill to see this long-held dream of the Doge community finally being realized.” He added that “Kabosu has inspired laughter and goodwill in countless hearts.”

The campaign, spearheaded by the Dogecoin Foundation, Own The Doge, and Atsuko Sato, Kabosu’s owner, aims to create not just a tribute to a beloved dog but a lasting symbol of positivity and unity.

Kabosu Statue Fundraising Triumphs Despite Challenges

The Dogecoin community, known for its humorous and charitable endeavors, initiated the campaign in November 2022 with an initial goal of $42,069. In an astonishing show of support, this goal was reached within just 72 hours.

Despite the significant market downturn resulting from the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, which considerably reduced the value of the crowdfunded assets, the fundraising persisted. Undeterred by this setback, the relentlessly positive Dogecoin community persevered with their plans.

Sakura Furusato Square, where the statue will find its permanent home, is a picturesque park often frequented by Atsuko Sato and Kabosu. It features an ornamental Dutch windmill and will serve as the backdrop for this tribute to the world’s most beloved dog.