In a relatively surprising series of events, a substantial purchase of XRP tokens totaling $1.5 million was executed, sending ripples (no pun intended) through the cryptocurrency community.

This acquisition led to the creation of two notable green candles on the XRP chart – an event that has sparked conversations about a potentially more impressive price surge soon.

The Aug. 25 transaction did not go unnoticed; market tracking instruments immediately detected it, causing a stir among traders and analysts speculating about its potential impact.

In the crypto market, sudden and significant purchases often happen before notable price fluctuations occur.

🚀🔥 JUST IN: A whopping 1.5 million $ worth of #XRP was scooped up in an instant 10 minutes ago! Those twin green candles with massive wicks are signaling something BIG. 📈 Brace yourselves, XRP fam – looks like a major pump is on the horizon! 🌊 Who else is seeing this? Drop… pic.twitter.com/o2gy965qqF — WallStreetBulls (@w_thejazz) August 25, 2023

Adding to the intrigue is the timing of this transaction. Such significant movements suggest a broader market strategy at play with the current volatility.

The identity and the motive behind this $1.5 million purchase remain undisclosed for the time being.

Recall that Ripple’s native token exploded a few months ago when the blockchain company won a partial victory against the SEC in their ongoing legal case that started in late 2020.

XRP almost doubled its value in the following few days and tapped a multi-year of over $0.9. While the community was preparing to challenge the coveted $1 price tag, though, the cryptocurrency reversed its trajectory and started losing value.

Earlier this month, XRP plummeted hard to $0.5, alongside the rest of the market. As such, the asset erased all of its post-SEC-victory gains, but purchases like the aforementioned one could change the tides once again.