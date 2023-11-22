TL;DR

$41K Before New Year’s Eve?

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has recently slightly retraced from its yearly high of almost $38,000 observed in mid-November. However, some cryptocurrency analysts think the asset’s valuation could be on the verge of hitting a new peak before the end of the year.

One example is the X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO. They analyzed certain resistance levels to estimate that BTC might soar to around $41,000 sometime next month.

“Presently, BTC’s rebound from Yellow 1 might propel it to 41K or sustain its gradual climb, causing alts to undergo downward pressure,” the analyst claimed.

On the other hand, EGRAG CRYPTO assumed that Bitcoin could fall below $32,000 before surpassing the $40,000 coveted level.

“Personally, I hope BTC retests 31.7K before moving forward, it will be healthier in the long term,” they concluded.

KALEO Shares the Same Stance

Another crypto analyst who believes BTC might rise to $40K by the end of December is the X user KALEO. Nonetheless, they alerted that the primary digital asset could experience a correction to around $34,000 before soaring to the aforementioned peak.

