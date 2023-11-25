CoinGecko, a prominent independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, has recently announced its acquisition of Zash.

This strategic move is set to increase CoinGecko’s cryptocurrency services by incorporating Zash’s NFT information into its API, offering users a holistic perspective of fungible and non-fungible tokens.

CoinGecko Announces Its Acquisition of Zash

CoinGecko announced earlier this week the strategic purchase of Zash, a front-runner in the NFT data infrastructure and intelligence space. The acquisition of Zash will enable the seamless integration of fungible and NFT data, which aligns with CoinGecko’s dedication to reliable cryptocurrency data, advancing its goal of empowering a decentralized future.

In its announcement, TM Lee, CEO and Co-founder at CoinGecko, stated,

“After evaluating all existing NFT data providers, Zash stands out as unparalleled.” […] This acquisition aligns with our commitment to deliver exceptional value to the crypto community,” Lee further noted.

Parit Patel, co-founder and CEO of Zash, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We’re thrilled to complete the sale to CoinGecko – a perfect fit for Zash’s legacy.”

“We believe NFTs will continue to evolve, creating value globally. Positioned with CoinGecko, our data infrastructure will play a crucial role in shaping the industry’s future.” he further stated.

CoinGecko’s Plans to Integrate Zash’s NFT Data into its API

CoinGecko has ambitious plans to incorporate Zash’s NFT data into its API by the second quarter of 2024. This integration will encompass enterprise-grade, indexed NFT data from various blockchain ecosystems.

It will also provide comprehensive NFT metadata, historical trade information, and NFT lending data indexing from platforms like Blend, X2Y2, and NFTfi. CoinGecko will also introduce wash trading detection for major collections on the Ethereum blockchain.

Looking ahead, CoinGecko aims to enhance its service offerings further by integrating Zash’s NFT data infrastructure into its existing NFT floor price tracker.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Parit Patel and CTO Efe Surekli, Zash has quickly established a strong presence in the NFT space. Setting itself apart, Zash offers enterprise-grade, indexed NFT data across various blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and Bitcoin Ordinals.

This coverage encompasses NFT metadata, historical trades, lending data, and advanced features such as the detection of sophisticated wash trading through proprietary algorithms.