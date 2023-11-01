Coinbase launched Base as an Ethereum layer-2 network earlier this year, marking a milestone as the first publicly traded company to launch such a network. Since making the network available for everyone on August 9, Base has witnessed significant growth.

New data suggest increased token holders on the Base ecosystem.

According to the crypto analytic platform, Intotheblock, the number of holders of various tokens on the layer 2 network has been steadily increasing.

Lesser known tokens such as Echelon Prime (PRIME), and Aero (AERO) have topped the chart recording 16.83k and 7.77k addresses on Base.

In the past few months, Base has collaborated with several industry players, including Chainlink.

Base’s rise in popularity can be attributed to the debut of the decentralized social media platform Friend.tech which not only drew in a considerable number of new users but also captured the attention of numerous influential celebrities.

Additionally, the launch of the decentralized exchange Aerodome on Base acted as another driving force, successfully pushing the total value locked (TVL) on the layer-2 network beyond $400 million.

However, following an explosive surge as well as retail rush, the overall activity on the Base blockchain has gradually tapered off.

Since August 25, 2023, there hasn’t been a single day where the transaction volume for the featured prominent protocols on Base exceeded $4 million, as per ITB’s analysis.

It further noted,

“The volume of these tokens appear to be directly correlated to the protocols incentives programs, suggesting that these tokens have yet to gain traction as a blue-chip.”

Data from Dune Analytics further suggested that Daily active users on Base have dropped by over 64% since recording an all-time high of 145,479 on 21st August to 51,763 as of October 31st.