Coinbase has announced that it will start trading in PayPal’s newly launched stablecoin, PYUSD, on Aug. 31, provided that liquidity conditions are met.

Trading will begin on or after 9AM PT on 31 August 2023, if liquidity conditions are met. Once sufficient supply of this asset is established trading on our PYUSD-USD trading pairs will launch in phases. Support for PYUSD may be restricted in some supported jurisdictions.

— Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) August 30, 2023