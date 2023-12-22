In a recent blog post, Coinbase CEO and Co-founder Brian Armstrong expressed the belief that cryptocurrency is not just a passing trend but represents the future of money.

Notably, Coinbase is on a mission to expand economic freedom for more than a billion people, emphasizing the transformative potential of the asset class in reshaping the financial landscape and empowering individuals globally.

Coinbase to Focus on Building Trusted and Compliant Products

The growing adoption of cryptocurrency is driven by consumers who expect their money to move with speed, reach, and autonomy that traditional financial institutions and online payment systems often cannot provide, according to Armstrong.

Many individuals seek alternatives to the current financial system, with 52% of adults aged 18-40, six in 10 Black Americans, and nearly half (47%) of Hispanic Americans actively exploring alternatives in the U.S.

As cryptocurrency usage expands, Armstrong states the company is focused on building trusted, compliant products and services, supporting developers, and advocating for fair regulations to make the benefits of crypto accessible globally. These services include Coinbase Wallet, Base, and an International Exchange.

Armstrong also highlights Coinbase’s international expansion strategy, “Go Broad, Go Deep,” which focuses on accelerating worldwide crypto adoption. The company, he noted, recently obtained licenses or expanded its presence in key markets, including Canada, Spain, and Bermuda.

Additionally, Ireland has been established as Coinbase’s EU MiCA entity location, further supporting its commitment to a global presence in the cryptocurrency space.

Coinbase Reaffirms Commitment to Crypto Innovation

Coinbase’s CEO also expressed the company’s commitment to building a runway with clear rules, partnerships, and trusted products and infrastructure to support current and future innovations in the cryptocurrency space.

Armstrong emphasized that Coinbase’s decision to become a public company in the U.S. reflects its commitment to the market, compliance, and transparency. The exchange believes its mission is more relevant than ever, especially in the face of threats to the American Dream and democratic values, which can only thrive in an environment of economic freedom.

Coinbase anticipates that the U.S. will eventually navigate and embrace the potential of crypto. In the meantime, the company will continue collaborating with countries that are progressing and embracing the next chapter of crypto, contributing to developing a more global, open financial system. Coinbase sees both crypto and itself as being in the early stages of their journeys.