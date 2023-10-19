Coinbase has revealed that customers residing in eligible non-US regions now have the opportunity to engage in perpetual futures trading on Coinbase Advanced, the firm’s specialized platform designed for discerning retail traders.

Starting on October 18, traders will be able to employ USDC as their currency of choice to place bids on four distinct contracts encompassing Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and XRP. These contracts provide leverage of up to 5X, except XRP, which offers maximum leverage of 3X, according to the official blog post.

Initially, perpetual futures trading will solely be accessible through the Coinbase Advanced webpage.

However, the company has stated its intention to introduce mobile trading options in the near future.

Coinbase stated that its perpetual futures exchange is adequately funded through its Insurance Fund and Liquidity Support Program, both of which are funded in USDC.

The exchange assured its investors that it does not engage in market making while the liquidity on its platforms is provided by “established and independent” liquidity providers who have undergone thorough compliance evaluations.

“Today, only a few trusted players exist in the global crypto derivatives market that provide the security and transparency that crypto traders need to trade with confidence. In addition to our institutional customers, Coinbase Advanced customers can now access perpetual futures contracts offered by Coinbase International Exchange, which have been built within rigorous compliance standards.”

Last week, Coinbase acquired a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

This development builds upon the initial in-principle approval granted by the state regulator last October.

Additionally, the recently launched Coinbase International Exchange – which happens to be a new, non-US exchange – received regulatory approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) to offer perpetual futures for customers outside of the US.