TL;DR

What Lies Ahead of Cardano (ADA)?

The cryptocurrency market correction in the last few days might be evident, but some digital assets are still well in the green, defying the ongoing trends. One example is Cardano’s native token – ADA – which has surged 6% on a daily basis and is currently worth almost $0.60 (per CoinGecko’s data). Moreover, the coin has spiked 50% in the last week and nearly 60% in the past 14 days.

Several crypto analysts have recently suggested that ADA’s uptrend is nowhere near its end. The X (Twitter) user Tyler Strejilevich outlined the asset’s positive performance as of late, claiming that a bullish weekly cross observed lately could trigger a massive price explosion in the next year.

“The last time this happened, it pumped 6,000% over the next 66 weeks,” the analyst stated.

Some on-chain metrics also indicate that ADA might be on the verge of a further rally. As observed on DefiLlama, the total volume locked (TVL) on Cardano has been hovering around $400 million in the past few days. In comparison, that figure stood at approximately $50 million at the beginning of 2023.

More Bullish ADA Targets

Other people who have laid out optimistic ADA predictions include the X user Lucid and Dan Gambardello – Founder of Crypto Capital Venture. They both believe the asset could hit an all-time high in the observable future, with the former setting a price tag of $14, whereas the latter envisioned an $11 valuation.

