Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano blockchain, has slammed the mainstream media and everyone who is trying to paint the wrongdoings of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the indicted founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as mistakes, thereby making him look like a good man.

In a recent post on X, Hoskinson said it seemed “extraordinary” to him that SBF, who he tagged the “Bernie Madoff of my generation,” was getting a free pass from the media because he has “the right friends.” He insisted that such development was evidence that things had gotten “profoundly corrupt.”

SBF Getting a Free Pass by The Media

The Cardano founder argued that a review of an SBF autobiography written by American author and financial journalist Michael Lewis revealed that a group of elite circles want to absolve SBF of the blame for whatever happened at FTX before its implosion.

Hoskinson noted that the attempts to make SBF look innocent were also evident in the careful manner in which the New York Times has been treating him since news of his misconduct emerged. Now, Lewis has released a book, which he called an apology tour.

“Looking at Michael Lewis’s dumpster fire of a book, there seems to be a group of people in the elite circles who desperately want to somehow get a public exoneration for SBF. We saw this with the kid gloves treatment by the New York Times and now a book that’s basically an apology tour,” the Cardano boss stated.

Relaying an Unknown Character

Lewis launched “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon” on the date SBF’s criminal trial kicked off. In the book, he talked about SBF’s rise and fall in the crypto industry, portraying him as someone who had ventured into the sector with pure intentions, like saving humanity from extinction, but made mistakes when things got out of hand, and FTX grew so fast.

The author said the book was a kind of letter to the jury that would decide SBF’s fate, telling a story that neither the prosecution nor defense teams would tell. He further explained that SBF was always misunderstood and misread, and the book would relay a character that the world does not know.

Hoskinson’s tweet echoes that of pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton, who insists that people who see SBF as a good guy who made mistakes should never be in charge of other people’s money.