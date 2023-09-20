Rich Dad, Poor Dad’s Robert Kiyosaki has once again voiced his support for bitcoin (BTC), gold and silver.

This time, the author noted that he considers questions he has received about the future prices of BTC, gold, and silver to be silly and that the most important one should be how much of the assets investors own today.

Kiyosaki Calls to Buy BTC Again

In a recent X post, the American businessman said BTC, gold, and silver are “bargains” today and might not be tomorrow, so worrying about their prices in 2025 is silly. He believes the best time to buy the assets is now, as they are cheaper.

Kiyosaki mentioned America being broke as his reason why people should purchase the leading crypto asset and the precious metals today. He wants them to be prepared for the impending crash in stocks, bonds, and real estate to avoid the rush for the assets once his prediction comes true.

I am constantly asked “What price will gold, silver, or Bitcoin be in 2025. My reply is that is a silly question. More important question is how many gold, silver, Bitcoins do you have TODAY? Gold, silver, Bitcoin are bargains today… but not tommow. America is broke. Buy GSBC… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 19, 2023

For months, the best-selling author, who lent his voice to Bitcoin advocacy since 2020, has severally insisted that America is broke. He reiterated his opinion in July, explaining that the country’s debt was on the rise and countering claims that the economy was strong. At the time, he stated that the stock market was rising because of the U.S. debt ceiling removal.

Kiyosaki frequently refers to bitcoin, gold, and silver as real assets and real money due to his belief that the U.S. dollar will die while they will act as protection measures.

Crypto: The Future of Money

Earlier this year, Kiyosaki disclosed that he is bent on buying more BTC, gold, and silver because the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Treasury, and President Joe Biden are liars. He has always considered fiat fake money and reiterated his stance on Sunday when he revealed that he was at a “massive crypto conference” in Singapore.

The renowned investor stated that crypto is the future of money while fiat is toast.

Meanwhile, Kiyosaki recently predicted that BTC will soar to $120,000 in 2024 as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will soon launch a new cryptocurrency backed by gold, which would harm the U.S. dollar.