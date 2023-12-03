The latest development report from IOG (Input Output Global) for Cardano reveals a thriving blockchain ecosystem and significant advancements in technology and community engagement.

The report outlines key achievements across various facets of Cardano’s development, with the Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) team playing a pivotal role in improving Cardano’s network and keeping up to date with its latest maintenance.

These improvements include updating the Cardano node to enhance peer-to-peer (P2P) connectivity and working on a patch to boost network efficiency, which is expected to be rolled out in the next Cardano node update.

Cardano Network Statistics:

The report provided some insightful statistics on Cardano’s recent network activity:

150 projects launched, with 1,304 ongoing projects showcasing a vibrant development scene.

9.1 million native tokens created and the establishment of 81,447 token policies demonstrate the customizable and diverse use of Cardano’s asset creation capabilities.

79.2 million transactions were processed, reflecting an increase in reliability and adoption.

Besides the increase in network activity and the expansion of its ecosystem, Cardano developers have been working on scaling solutions, enhancing node efficiency, and improving the backend infrastructure overall.

The completion of recent Cardano proposals underscores Cardano’s commitment to innovation and community-led project funding. As expected, the report was received by the Cardano community as a reaffirmation of the network’s dedication to fostering a collaborative and thriving blockchain ecosystem.

What’s Next for Cardano?

Cardano’s ADA has been gaining traction in the market alongside other major altcoins.

Cardano (ADA) has experienced significant monthly gains, surpassing 25%. However, the bullish momentum has not been sustained, with over half of ADA holders facing unrealized losses. The current struggle for the eighth-largest cryptocurrency, trading near $0.38, has led to only 35.71% of ADA holders being in profit, a figure notably lower than other leading protocols

Just recently, however, its founder got into a controversial fight against the XRP community, as they accuse Hoskinson of embarrassing and humiliating the XRP army multiple times in his public appearances.