The price of Bitcoin (BTC) experienced massive volatility on Wednesday, soaring to nearly $64,000 before sinking again to $60,500 within one hour.

Amid the chaos, crypto traders have experienced $638 million in liquidation over the past 24 hours, including $391 million of liquidations in the past 4 hours alone.

According to Coinglass, about $55 million of liquidations in the last hour impacted a consortium of little-known altcoins, while $96 million was liquidated on BTC trades directly.

Meanwhile, ETH traders suffered $45 million of liquidations, and DOGE traders lost $29 million.

In the past 24 hours, a massive 168,988 traders were liquidated. The largest single liquidation occurred on OKX on a BTC-USDT trade for $9.45 million.

The price of BTC is $61,400 at writing time, up 21% within the past five days alone.

Many credit the asset’s recent surge to the launch of several bitcoin ETFs last month.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF – the largest of all newcomers – now holds over $8 billion in BTC, and absorbed a record $520 million of flows on Tuesday.