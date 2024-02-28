BlackRock’s Bitcoin (BTC) ETF has cracked a new daily inflow record, helping push Bitcoin’s above $60,000 for the first time since November 2021.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) absorbed another $520 million on Tuesday, bringing the fund’s total flows since launch above $6.5 billion. Furthermore, thanks to Bitcoin’s rising price during that period, the value of the firm’s Bitcoin stash has appreciated to over $8 billion.

BlackRock Breaking Record

By comparison, Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF now holds $5.6 billion in BTC, but absorbed a much smaller $126 million flow on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Grayscale – IBIT’s largest competitor – suffered another $125 million of outflows. Though Grayscale still bears a significant lead in total assets at $25 billion, BlackRock’s ETF is slowly gaining ground against the incumbent fund due to its much lower management fee.

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, BlackRock’s stellar inflow figure made it the number two ETF for inflows in the United States yesterday, only behind BlackRock’s iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

“This means a good portion of that massive volume was new buying vs arb/algo,” Balchunas wrote to X on Tuesday.

The analyst also noted that individual trades for IBIT’s ETF surpassed those of both the SPY and QQQ. This suggests that a large component of buyers trading the ETFs are retail-based – an unexpected finding given the ETF’s popularity as an institutional trading ground.

Bitcoin ETFs And Surging Price

The price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed by over 25% in the past five days, now trading at over $63,000 at writing time. Many analysts credit its success to the launch of Bitcoin spot ETFs, which have collectively absorbed over $6.7 billion of flows since going live on January 11.

After 30 days, BlackRock and Fidelity’s Bitcoin funds had already broken records as the two most successful ETF launches in history based on flows. BlackRock also tapped a new daily high for trading volume on Monday, surpassing $1.3 billion and entering into the top 11 ETFs in the country by volume.

Bitcoin now approaches its all-time high of $69,000 USD, though, in some currency denominations, it has already broken its prior records. For instance, one BTC is now worth over 95,000 Australian dollars, compared to $87,000 at its peak in November 2021.