One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume – Coinbase – has decided to add support to the digital asset that has recently turned into a sensation – Bonk Inu (BONK).

The marketplace put the token on its “roadmap” on December 12. Digital currencies placed in that section mean Coinbase is just one step away from officially listing them.

The exchange has previously warned users to refrain from dealing with such experimental assets before an official announcement.

BONK’s price briefly spiked by over 15% shortly after Coinbase’s interaction. However, in the following hours, it plunged by almost 20% in resonance with the overall correction reigning in the cryptocurrency market.

Still, the Solana memecoin is far from erasing all gains registered in the past few months. It has been among the best-performing assets of its kind, with its valuation exploding by nearly 350% in the last 30 days.

Its market capitalization currently stands above $630 million, making it the third-biggest memecoin after Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).